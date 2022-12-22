CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

_____

574 FPUS55 KREV 221131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then

heavy snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 41. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 37 to

47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 42 to

47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain and heavy snow

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to

25. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

15 to 25. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather