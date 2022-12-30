CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

736 FPUS55 KREV 301131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 9000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 125 mph decreasing to 100 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 10 to 18 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 32. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely. Lows

12 to 22. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely and heavy snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs

41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to

36.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 40.

Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

43.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 15 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then heavy snow and

rain after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

and rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain and heavy snow in the morning,

then heavy snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to

9500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 95 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and heavy snow in the evening, then heavy snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph

decreasing to 95 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 8 to 16 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 110 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing

to 60 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. Lows

4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

