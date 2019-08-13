CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

_____

904 FPUS56 KSTO 131000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-132330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

93 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...94 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 70 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-132330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 97. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 51 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-132330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 66 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 68 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-132330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 89. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 70 104 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 68 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 65 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-132330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 68 105 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 65 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-132330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 99 62 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-132330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 101 67 105 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 69 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-132330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

99 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 85 65 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-132330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 94 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-132330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 89. Lows 56 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 73 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-132330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 106. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 62 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-132330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

83 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 71 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 47 98 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 89 50 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-132330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 62 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

