CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
846 FPUS56 KSTO 290951
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-292315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to 97 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...59 to
69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...85 to
98 lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...85 to
99 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs
79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 95 67 96 / 0 0 0
CAZ014-292315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs
77 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 86 49 86 / 0 0 0
CAZ015-292315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds to around 10
mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs
90 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 96 63 96 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 93 65 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-292315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs
around 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs
around 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 91 66 92 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 91 63 93 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 59 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-292315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 88 to
94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 89 to
97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs
89 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 90 60 92 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 60 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-292315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 85 to
91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs 84 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 60 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-292315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs
88 to 97.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows
58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 89 61 90 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 91 64 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-292315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 65 higher elevations...61 to
68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...87 to
95 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66 higher elevations...63 to
69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs
76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 78 58 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ064-292315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 80 to
95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs
80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 83 54 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ066-292315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Highs
82 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 86 68 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ067-292315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs 84 to
97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Highs
84 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 85 59 86 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 88 60 89 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-292315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to 88 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to
89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...76 to
88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 72 to
87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs
72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 86 46 86 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 86 46 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ069-292315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
251 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...53 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs
72 to 87.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 77 59 78 / 0 0 0
