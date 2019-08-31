CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-312315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

59 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 67 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-312315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 47 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-312315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs 91 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 62 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-312315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 68 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 95 65 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-312315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows

58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 88 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-312315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-312315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-312315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...

63 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 60 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-312315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 91 57 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-312315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 73. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 95. Lows

60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Highs 82 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 69 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-312315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows

57 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 60 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-312315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 89 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 44 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 45 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-312315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

154 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 60 80 / 0 0 0

