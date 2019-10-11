CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

_____

911 FPUS56 KSTO 111030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-112315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

72 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...41 to

52 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

42 to 54 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-112315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

60 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 29 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-112315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 48 to 55. Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 44 79 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-112315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 47 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 46 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 44 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-112315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 80 47 81 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 46 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-112315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-112315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-112315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...around

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-112315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 higher elevations...69 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 40 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-112315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Highs

66 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-112315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-112315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 26 71 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 29 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-112315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

53 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

39 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

