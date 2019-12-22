CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

_____

882 FPUS56 KSTO 221010

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-230015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain

showers and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 33 to

45 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At

higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 37 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

48 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32 higher elevations...

27 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

30 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51.

Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 36 51 / 100 50 0

$$

=

CAZ014-230015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 43. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 28. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

42. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 44. Lows

15 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 24 39 / 90 60 10

$$

=

CAZ015-230015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 48. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows

30 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 32 54 / 100 50 0

RED BLUFF 52 36 54 / 100 30 0

$$

=

CAZ016-230015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 48. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 37 53 / 100 20 0

OROVILLE 54 37 54 / 100 20 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 36 53 / 100 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-230015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs around 54. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 38. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 38 54 / 100 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 38 54 / 100 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-230015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 55. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 54. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 52. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs around

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 38 54 / 100 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-230015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to

43. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 39 54 / 100 10 10

MODESTO 56 41 53 / 100 20 10

$$

=

CAZ063-230015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,

heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows

20 to 34 higher elevations...29 to 37 lower elevations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 32 higher elevations...28 to

35 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 27 41 / 100 10 0

$$

=

CAZ064-230015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48 higher elevations...

46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

55. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 47 31 49 / 100 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-230015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 54. Lows

29 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 38 49 / 90 40 0

$$

=

CAZ067-230015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing

southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 33 48 / 90 40 10

JACKSON 52 37 51 / 90 40 10

$$

=

CAZ068-230015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Highs 31 to 46. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...32 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to

36 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to

34.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 46. Lows

17 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 21 39 / 90 60 10

CHESTER 39 19 38 / 90 60 0

$$

=

CAZ069-230015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

210 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except

south 30 to 50 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, snow showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to

29 higher elevations...27 to 37 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...26 to 36 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 14 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 28 41 / 90 50 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather