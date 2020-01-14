CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

746 FPUS56 KSTO 141045

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-150115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain and

snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, numerous snow showers and

scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 42 higher elevations...

41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 37. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

29 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

heavy snow and heavy rain after midnight. Lows 25 to 37 higher

elevations...34 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 46 35 43 / 60 20 30

$$

=

CAZ014-150115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 30 to

38. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 20 to 28. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 33.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. Snow accumulation of 6 to 9 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 45. Lows

23 to 34.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 25 38 / 60 30 20

$$

=

CAZ015-150115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 46 to

52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 35. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 50. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 39. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 49.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 50. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

around 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 49 34 47 / 50 20 20

RED BLUFF 51 36 48 / 20 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-150115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 49. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

48. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 36 49 / 30 10 10

OROVILLE 52 37 50 / 30 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 35 50 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-150115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 49 to 56. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 35 52 / 10 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 35 52 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-150115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 51.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 34 53 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-150115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 34 54 / 20 0 0

MODESTO 56 35 54 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-150115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain and

snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, scattered snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...around 46 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

heavy rain and heavy snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 41.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers, rain

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

30 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 27 36 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ064-150115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated rain showers at lower elevations...and isolated rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 45 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 49. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

heavy rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

44 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 40 to 52. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Lows

35 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 44 28 44 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ066-150115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 44 38 45 / 50 20 10

$$

=

CAZ067-150115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning, then heavy

rain showers, heavy snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 30 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 42 31 45 / 50 20 0

JACKSON 49 33 50 / 50 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-150115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

35 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 43. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 21 to 36.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 25 to 40. Snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 37 19 41 / 70 30 10

CHESTER 34 21 38 / 60 30 10

$$

=

CAZ069-150115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread snow showers and numerous rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 23 to 38 higher

elevations...33 to 45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 45 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...24 to 32 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except south 25 to 40 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...A chance of heavy snow in the morning, then heavy

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 23 to 38 higher

elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of

12 to 18 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph...except south 25 to 45 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

38 to 53. Lows 23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 33 25 38 / 80 20 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather