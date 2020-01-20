CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 44. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and
heavy snow at higher elevations. Highs 33 to 45 higher
elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 30 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to
46 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 31 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to
47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 35 to 49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 54. Lows
35 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 54 43 48 / 10 70 100
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet after
midnight. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Highs 35 to 43. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
37 to 45. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 27 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 29 to 39. Highs 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 45 32 40 / 10 30 90
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 42. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 42. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 56 41 50 / 10 50 90
RED BLUFF 57 43 52 / 10 40 80
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
40 to 46. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 51. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs around 55. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows 47 to 53. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 56 45 51 / 10 30 80
OROVILLE 56 45 52 / 10 20 80
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 42 51 / 10 20 80
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 42. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 43. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs
around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 47.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 57 to 63. Lows around 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 56 42 53 / 10 10 70
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 42 52 / 10 10 70
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 42. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs around 61. Lows 44 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 41 53 / 10 10 70
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
45. Highs 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
59 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows around 49. Highs 57 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 56 42 54 / 10 10 50
MODESTO 56 41 56 / 10 10 40
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...around
54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely after
midnight. Lows 31 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and heavy snow at
higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to
51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 36 40 / 10 60 90
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
37 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 42 to 48. Highs 48 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 52 37 48 / 10 50 90
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
36 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to
46. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 53 44 46 / 10 30 90
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to
45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 54 38 45 / 10 10 90
JACKSON 55 42 51 / 10 10 60
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs 34 to 49. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 27 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 39 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 29 to 44. Highs 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 46 30 42 / 10 10 90
CHESTER 44 29 40 / 10 20 90
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, isolated rain
showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, isolated rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...
46 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except south
10 to 30 mph over ridges.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, isolated rain
showers in the evening. At higher elevations, isolated snow
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...
33 to 41 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 28 to
43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over
ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...
46 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 45 34 37 / 10 10 90
