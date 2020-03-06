CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...37 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to

43 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 30 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 44 55 / 10 80 80

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 48. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 30. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 22 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 29 45 / 10 70 90

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 41. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 41 57 / 10 70 80

RED BLUFF 67 45 57 / 0 50 70

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 73. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 46 59 / 0 20 80

OROVILLE 67 47 59 / 0 20 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 47 59 / 0 10 70

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 47. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 48 59 / 0 10 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 49 60 / 0 10 70

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 46 60 / 0 10 60

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 48 59 / 0 10 70

MODESTO 71 48 60 / 0 10 70

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 40 higher

elevations...37 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Colder.

Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 40 lower elevations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

around 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 33 44 / 0 50 50

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 43 51 / 0 30 90

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 49. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 37 47 / 0 20 90

JACKSON 65 42 52 / 0 20 80

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Snow level 5500 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...37 to 50 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 28 48 / 0 30 90

CHESTER 60 28 44 / 0 30 90

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except south

15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 34 40 / 0 40 90

