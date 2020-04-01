CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

273 FPUS56 KSTO 010916

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-012330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-012330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 49. Lows 23 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 25 54 / 0 10 0

CAZ015-012330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 35 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-012330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41. Highs 53 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-012330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph...

except northwest 10 to 20 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs 53 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-012330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-012330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Highs 53 to 62. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-012330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...30 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 30 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-012330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to

47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 39 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-012330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 58.

Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 33 57 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 59 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-012330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...39 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...18 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...43 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 24 52 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 47 20 49 / 0 10 0

CAZ069-012330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

216 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 25 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph becoming west

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 27 49 / 10 10 0

