CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56 higher elevations...

53 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 57 81 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 85 higher elevations...

83 to 88 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 74 45 73 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 77 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 53 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 86 57 84 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 58 85 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 85 57 85 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 53 85 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 54 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 85 54 85 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 53 83 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 56 higher

elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 48 69 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 67 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 59 76 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 50 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 79 51 77 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...61 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...61 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

73 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 42 75 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 42 72 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

