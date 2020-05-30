CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-302330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers...heavy at times...and a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...63

to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...72 to 81 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...73 to 83 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

65. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 56 79 / 90 90 10

CAZ014-302330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 67 higher elevations...63 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 42 73 / 90 70 10

CAZ015-302330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers...heavy at times...and a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 10

to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 53 81 / 90 70 0

RED BLUFF 75 56 80 / 90 50 0

CAZ016-302330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Not

as warm. Highs around 76. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 56. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 58 81 / 90 40 0

OROVILLE 76 57 81 / 90 30 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 55 81 / 90 20 0

CAZ017-302330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

72 to 79. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 57 82 / 60 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 57 82 / 60 10 0

CAZ018-302330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 55 79 / 60 10 0

CAZ019-302330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 57 82 / 60 0 0

MODESTO 81 59 83 / 50 0 0

CAZ063-302330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers...heavy at times...and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to 75

lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 45 64 / 90 30 0

CAZ066-302330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to

58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

69. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 55 74 / 90 50 0

CAZ067-302330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to

77. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 93.

Lows 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 48 72 / 90 40 0

JACKSON 73 52 76 / 70 10 0

CAZ068-302330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to 75 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...60 to 73 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 40 74 / 90 40 0

CHESTER 66 41 72 / 90 40 0

CAZ069-302330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 74 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 45 63 / 90 40 0

