CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

731 FPUS56 KSTO 090930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-100000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

78 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 61 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...80 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

51. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 58 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 90 62 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 94. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 86. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 91 64 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 91 63 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

77 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 78 to

88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 63 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 58 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 60 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 62 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 64. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 85 65 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 56 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

67 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...44 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 44 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 78 43 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

83 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 55 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

