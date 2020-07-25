CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
193 FPUS56 KSTO 250934
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-252315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to
105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...
94 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to 77 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to
99 higher elevations...90 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 83 to
98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 102 74 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-252315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 87 to 100. Light winds becoming
north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 92 higher
elevations...91 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 61. Highs 80 to
95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs
79 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 93 54 98 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ015-252315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 94 to
104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 103 68 106 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 101 70 103 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-252315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 90 to
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 98 71 100 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 98 68 100 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 63 99 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-252315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to
98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 96 62 98 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 61 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-252315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs
83 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-252315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to
98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 96 64 96 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 96 67 98 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-252315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to
101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...68 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher
elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...
69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to
102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 81 to
96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 88 66 90 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ066-252315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 72. Highs 85 to
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 92 73 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-252315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs 84 to
99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 91 64 93 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 94 66 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-252315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to
97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 75 to
90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 93 52 95 / 0 0 20
CHESTER 92 53 95 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ069-252315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher
elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 63 higher
elevations...58 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher
elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...
59 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher
elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 73 to
88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 81 63 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather