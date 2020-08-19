CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

521 FPUS56 KSTO 191030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-192345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...89 to 104 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 85 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 67 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-192345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 82 to 93. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 49 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-192345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 101. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Cooler. Lows 62 to 69.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 99. Lows

66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 62 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 65 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-192345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 95 to 103.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night.

Cooler. Lows 61 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 98. Lows

64 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 70 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 102 67 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 64 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-192345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 104. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night.

Cooler. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. Lows

62 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

63 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 102 67 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-192345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 99 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-192345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 103 68 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 104 72 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-192345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze through

the day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 54 to 68 higher

elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 62 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-192345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 100. Lows

65 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 71 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-192345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 105. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

65 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 97 64 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 101 69 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-192345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 48 90 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 92 47 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-192345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher

elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 85 65 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

