CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

311 FPUS56 KSTO 220930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-230000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

76 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 66 to 80 higher elevations...73 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 60 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-230000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 74.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 42 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-230000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 85. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 96. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 86 58 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-230000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 85.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 85 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 61 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-230000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 83 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 58 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-230000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 58 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-230000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 59 86 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 60 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-230000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 79 higher elevations...77 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 58 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-230000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 66 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-230000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 55 to

70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 58 81 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 61 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-230000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 40 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 40 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-230000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 57 71 / 0 0 0

