CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

992 FPUS56 KSTO 251000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.

CAZ013-260015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 40 58 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-260015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 46. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 29. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to

30. Highs 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 20 45 / 20 10 0

CAZ015-260015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 35 61 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 38 61 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-260015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

59. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 61. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-260015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

63. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 65. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-260015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

62. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 63. North

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42. Highs

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-260015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-260015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

31 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 34 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-260015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

46. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 43 55 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-260015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

44. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 33 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-260015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

44 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...37 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

37. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 19 45 / 30 10 0

CHESTER 43 19 42 / 30 10 0

CAZ069-260015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 30 44 / 10 10 0

