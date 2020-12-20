CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

_____

784 FPUS56 KSTO 201030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-210015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to 41 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 39 59 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-210015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 53. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 28. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 41.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 12 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 25.

Highs 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 27.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 23 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-210015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs around 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 31 61 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-210015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 36 59 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 35 58 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-210015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense and frost in the morning. Highs around 58.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 34 58 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-210015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense and frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 61.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 31 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-210015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense and frost in the morning. Highs around 55.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 54 33 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-210015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...

59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40.

Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 42 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-210015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Snow

level 2500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-210015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-210015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...32 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 19 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 22 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-210015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...34 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Snow

level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 43 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather