CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ 280 FPUS56 KSTO 251046 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-260030- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 28 higher elevations...23 to 30 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Lows 23 to 37. Snow accumulation of 21 to 27 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 45. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches lower elevations...except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 41. Highs 34 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 44. .SUNDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 48 29 39 / 10 0 70 $$ = CAZ014-260030- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 38. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 8 to 19. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 37. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 29. Snow accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Highs 34 to 40. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 33. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 22 to 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 22 to 31. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 42. Lows 22 to 34. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 44. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 35 14 33 / 10 0 30 $$ = CAZ015-260030- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except no snow accumulation higher elevations. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 33 to 39. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower elevations...except no snow accumulation higher elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 50. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except no snow accumulation higher elevations. South winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 48 to 54. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 52 24 44 / 0 0 60 RED BLUFF 54 29 46 / 0 0 40 $$ = CAZ016-260030- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 47. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Lows 36 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 50. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 54. Lows 39 to 45. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56. Lows 39 to 47. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 51 29 46 / 10 0 30 OROVILLE 52 28 47 / 10 0 20 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 27 48 / 10 0 10 $$ = CAZ017-260030- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy rain showers after midnight. Very windy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 51. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 46. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 43. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 53 29 50 / 10 0 10 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 28 50 / 10 0 10 $$ = CAZ018-260030- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs around 54. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 34. West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy rain showers after midnight. Very windy. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 47. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 29 54 / 0 0 20 $$ = CAZ019-260030- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 47. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 58. Lows 39 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 53 30 51 / 10 0 0 MODESTO 52 30 51 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-260030- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 39. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches lower elevations...except 20 to 26 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 29 to 44. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 38 23 34 / 0 0 60 $$ = CAZ066-260030- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 29 to 41. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches lower elevations...except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 47. .THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 42 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 49. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 44 30 40 / 10 0 20 $$ = CAZ067-260030- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 32 to 44 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 57. Lows 33 to 46. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 40 21 39 / 30 10 10 JACKSON 43 25 44 / 50 10 0 $$ = CAZ068-260030- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 7 to 22. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 17 to 32. Snow accumulation of 14 to 20 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 42. Snow accumulation of 14 to 19 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39. .THURSDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 21 to 36. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 35 10 34 / 30 10 10 CHESTER 32 9 31 / 20 0 10 $$ = CAZ069-260030- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 2 to 17 higher elevations...14 to 24 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 8 to 13 inches lower elevations...except 17 to 23 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39. .THURSDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 28 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 35. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 22 to 37. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 32 17 31 / 50 20 10 $$ = _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather