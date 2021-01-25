CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 28 higher elevations...23 to 30 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Lows 23 to 37. Snow

accumulation of 21 to 27 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 45. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches lower elevations...except 11 to

17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 41. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 29 39 / 10 0 70

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 38. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 8 to 19. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 37.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy

snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 29. Snow accumulation of

7 to 13 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Highs 34 to 40. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to

41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 22 to

31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 36 to 42. Lows 22 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 14 33 / 10 0 30

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except no snow accumulation higher

elevations. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 33 to 39.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower elevations...except no

snow accumulation higher elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 50. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except no snow

accumulation higher elevations. South winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 24 44 / 0 0 60

RED BLUFF 54 29 46 / 0 0 40

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 47. Southeast winds up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy

rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Very windy.

Lows 36 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 50. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 54. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 56. Lows 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 29 46 / 10 0 30

OROVILLE 52 28 47 / 10 0 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 27 48 / 10 0 10

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy

rain showers after midnight. Very windy. Not as cool. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 51. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 43. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 29 50 / 10 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 28 50 / 10 0 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 54. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows

27 to 34. West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then heavy

rain showers after midnight. Very windy. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs around 54. Southeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 29 54 / 0 0 20

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds

15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 58. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 30 51 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 52 30 51 / 20 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

43 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 16 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 31 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 43 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 25 to 39. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches lower

elevations...except 20 to 26 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs

29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 4 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 23 34 / 0 0 60

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 21 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Snow level 1000 feet.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 29 to 41.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches lower elevations...except

11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1000 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Windy. Highs 39 to 49.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 2000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

33 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 44 30 40 / 10 0 20

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

32 to 44 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 47.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 39 to

49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 57. Lows 33 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 40 21 39 / 30 10 10

JACKSON 43 25 44 / 50 10 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...27 to 39 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 7 to 22. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy

snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 17 to 32. Snow

accumulation of 14 to 20 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Not as cold. Highs 27 to

42. Snow accumulation of 14 to 19 inches. Prevailing south winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to

36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 44. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 35 10 34 / 30 10 10

CHESTER 32 9 31 / 20 0 10

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

246 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 34 higher

elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 2 to

17 higher elevations...14 to 24 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to

11 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cold.

Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation of 8 to 13 inches lower elevations...except

17 to 23 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers.

Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 17 31 / 50 20 10

