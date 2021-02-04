CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

431 FPUS56 KSTO 040930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-050015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...

35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

56 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

40. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-050015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 29. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

29. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 21 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-050015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 37 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 38 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-050015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 37 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 36 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-050015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph...except

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph west of the

Sacramento River.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to

66. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

43. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 37 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 34 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-050015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 64.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 35 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-050015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to

65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 36 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-050015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-050015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45.

Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 44 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-050015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 61. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 35 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 53 36 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-050015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 21 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 42 18 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-050015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

130 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 36 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather