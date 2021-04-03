CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

057 FPUS56 KSTO 031020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-032345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...

41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 48 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-032345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 73. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 41. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 68.

Lows 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 32 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-032345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 46 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-032345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 47 74 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 75 46 72 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-032345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 76. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Morning low clouds then clearing. Highs 68 to 74. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 45 72 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 45 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-032345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy, elsewhere some early morning low clouds, otherwise

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 45 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-032345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 45 72 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 45 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-032345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

49 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...around

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-032345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

52. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-032345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 45 66 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-032345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...45 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 32 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 30 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-032345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest

winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations. Snow

level 7000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph...except 65 mph

over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 47 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather