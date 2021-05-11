CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

076 FPUS56 KSTO 110914

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-112315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

87 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 90 63 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-112315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 81 44 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-112315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 56 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-112315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

61. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 58 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-112315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 58 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 55 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-112315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89...except 77 to 83 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

52. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 53 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-112315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 57 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-112315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

88 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 59 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-112315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

76 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 84 65 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-112315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

56. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 86. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 56 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 60 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-112315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

72 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...73 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 43 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 42 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-112315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 72 55 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather