CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

_____

636 FPUS56 KSTO 270945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-280030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...86 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...90 to 97 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-280030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 57.

Highs 81 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 76 42 82 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-280030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 98 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 70 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 57 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-280030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 108. Lows 65 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 60 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 88 58 92 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-280030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 106.

Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 57 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-280030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows

57 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-280030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 54 89 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-280030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...86 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...89 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 64 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 53 76 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-280030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 77.

Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 67 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 60 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-280030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 101. Lows 62 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 77 52 81 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 82 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-280030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...65 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...71 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...75 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 42 85 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 74 40 80 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-280030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

50 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 52 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 67 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather