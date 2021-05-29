CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher

elevations...98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 96 66 100 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 76 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 93. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 97. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 66.

Highs 87 to 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 48 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 48 91 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 94 to

99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows around

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 63 104 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 66 105 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 96 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 63 104 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 61 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 58 103 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 57 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 55 100 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 53 96 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 56 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 55 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 58 96 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 62 85 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

93 higher elevations...85 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.

Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 61 to

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 66 94 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

88. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 58 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 56 93 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...74 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...79 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

82 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 48 92 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 83 48 87 / 10 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

222 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...73 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 59 82 / 10 0 0

