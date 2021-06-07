CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 82 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 50 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 52 72 / 0 0 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 49. Highs

58 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 38 to 51. Highs 58 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 36 64 / 0 0 10

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 87. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 49 75 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 86 52 77 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. Highs

76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 53 76 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 85 52 76 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 51 77 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 52 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs

73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

57. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 49 75 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 51 75 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 83 51 76 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 40 60 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 50 67 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 44 66 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 78 44 70 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...53 to 66 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 77 37 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 34 63 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

250 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44 higher

elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 43 55 / 0 0 0

