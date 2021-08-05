CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

333 FPUS56 KSTO 051044

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-052315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

90 higher elevations...84 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, Patchy smoke through

the night. At lower elevations, patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...92 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...95 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 83 to

98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 67 100 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-052315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 86. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 95. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs 80 to

94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

84 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 83 45 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-052315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 62 to 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 96 to 102. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 72. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 104. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 92 62 100 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 91 66 102 / 0 10 0

CAZ016-052315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 88. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 97. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 98. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 67 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 64 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 60 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-052315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 61 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 58 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-052315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Breezy. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 90 to 96. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 87 to 93...

except 81 to 87 near the bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 58 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-052315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 59 to

69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 58 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-052315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...86 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 56 to

70 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs

81 to 96 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 63 84 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-052315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 59 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 74. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 69 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-052315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 73. Highs

87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 61 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 60 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-052315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, smoke, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 84 46 91 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 44 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-052315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

344 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

81 higher elevations...77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 59 82 / 0 0 0

