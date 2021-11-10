CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

470 FPUS56 KSTO 101030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.

CAZ013-110045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 49 70 / 20 10 0

CAZ014-110045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 54.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 40.

Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In

the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 57 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 33 62 / 20 0 0

CAZ015-110045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71. Lows

46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 61 45 71 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 49 71 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-110045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

54. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 49 70 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 66 48 69 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 47 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-110045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 46 to

52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 49 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 48 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-110045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 66. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 48 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-110045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 46 to

52. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 48 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-110045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 44 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-110045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

46 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 53 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-110045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 60 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 46 66 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 63 48 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-110045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 60 35 66 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 54 32 64 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-110045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

42 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

52. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 46 62 / 0 0 0

