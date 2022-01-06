CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 285 FPUS56 KSTO 061030 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-070130- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...In the valleys, patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher elevations. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 39. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 56 45 49 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ014-070130- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the evening, A chance of rain after midnight. At higher elevations, patchy fog in the evening, A chance of rain and snow after midnight, A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 37. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog. Highs 36 to 44. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 28. Highs 39 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 47 33 41 \/ 10 80 90 $$ = CAZ015-070130- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 58 45 52 \/ 0 90 100 RED BLUFF 57 47 54 \/ 0 70 80 $$ = CAZ016-070130- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 55 48 52 \/ 0 50 90 OROVILLE 56 48 53 \/ 0 40 80 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 56 47 54 \/ 0 20 70 $$ = CAZ017-070130- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 56 48 53 \/ 0 10 70 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 46 54 \/ 0 10 70 $$ = CAZ018-070130- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. Highs around 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 58 46 57 \/ 0 10 70 $$ = CAZ019-070130- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 57 47 54 \/ 0 0 40 MODESTO 58 48 54 \/ 0 0 30 $$ = CAZ063-070130- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations... 49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 39. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 49 35 42 \/ 0 60 80 $$ = CAZ066-070130- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 53 43 46 \/ 0 50 90 $$ = CAZ067-070130- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 53 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 52 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 55 40 44 \/ 0 20 90 JACKSON 55 43 49 \/ 0 10 70 $$ = CAZ068-070130- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 50 32 42 \/ 0 20 80 CHESTER 47 27 39 \/ 0 40 80 $$ = CAZ069-070130- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Over ridges... prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges. Over ridges, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 22 to 37. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 23 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 49 35 37 / 0 10 80 $$