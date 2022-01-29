CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-300045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

63 higher elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 43 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 70 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-300045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 31. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 23. Highs 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 17 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 55 23 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-300045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

61 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 33 68 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 35 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-300045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs around

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 36 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-300045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 35 61 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 33 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-300045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 40. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 41. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 61. Lows 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-300045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 42. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 65. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 54 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Highs 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 36 61 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-300045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 42 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-300045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 33 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 43 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-300045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 52 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 35 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-300045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

59. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 35 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 19 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 19 54 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 19 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-300045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 20 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=



