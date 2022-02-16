CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

965 FPUS56 KSTO 161036

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-170015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 45 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing

east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 36. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 67. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 28.

Highs 35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 24 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 40 72 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 42 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

72. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 69 42 67 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 41 68 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 40 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 71 43 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 38 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 36 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...65 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 33 to 47.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

71. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 45 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to

58. Lows 30 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 37 61 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...47 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 22 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to

47. Lows 18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 23 56 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 21 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

236 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather