CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022 _____ 294 FPUS56 KSTO 041140 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-050015- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations... 58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 54 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 56 39 61 \/ 20 50 10 $$ = CAZ014-050015- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers early in the morning. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 31. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 34 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 25. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 33. Highs 47 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 49 26 48 \/ 40 70 20 $$ = CAZ015-050015- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Highs 66 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 67 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 58 35 63 \/ 20 40 10 RED BLUFF 59 39 63 \/ 10 40 10 $$ = CAZ016-050015- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 37. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 65 to 73. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 67 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 60 38 60 \/ 20 60 30 OROVILLE 60 38 57 \/ 30 60 30 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 62 37 57 \/ 30 40 20 $$ = CAZ017-050015- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows around 37. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 66 to 72. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 67 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 64 38 58 \/ 20 30 20 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 36 58 \/ 20 30 20 $$ = CAZ018-050015- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows 36 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 67 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 63 36 62 \/ 10 10 10 $$ = CAZ019-050015- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 69. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 63 to 72. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 63 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 64 39 58 \/ 20 20 20 MODESTO 64 39 57 \/ 30 30 30 $$ = CAZ063-050015- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations... 56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs 52 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 52 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 47 28 47 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-050015- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 68. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47. Highs 57 to 71. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs 58 to 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 57 37 50 \/ 30 70 30 $$ = CAZ067-050015- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 52. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations... up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 66. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 57 to 67. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 57 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 54 31 45 \/ 50 70 40 JACKSON 57 35 47 \/ 40 60 50 $$ = CAZ068-050015- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows 17 to 32. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...33 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations... 38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 54 23 45 \/ 40 90 50 CHESTER 49 22 42 \/ 40 80 40 $$ = CAZ069-050015- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 340 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. A chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...23 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations... 34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...22 to 32 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 43 to 58. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 42 26 33 \/ 50 90 60 $$ = _____