CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

992 FPUS56 KSTO 300930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-010000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

70 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...

45 to 53 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 67 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 48 79 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-010000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

64 higher elevations...62 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 63 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 34 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 32 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-010000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south up to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to 15

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer, breezy. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 80 to

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 48 81 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 79 51 82 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-010000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

82. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

76 to 82. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-010000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

74 to 81. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 80 48 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-010000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 45 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-010000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-010000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 65 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-010000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

75. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 71 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-010000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 43 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-010000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60 higher elevations...52 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...29 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 34 70 / 0 10 0

CHESTER 61 31 67 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-010000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 40 61 / 10 10 0

$$

=

