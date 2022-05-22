CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 90 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 80 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 93 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 95 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 101. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 56 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 96 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 95 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 96 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 51 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 96 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 96 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

53 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 95 58 101 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 94 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 94 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

89 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 75 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 62. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 85 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 83 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 86 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...41 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...69 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

72 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...48 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 82 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 79 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1242 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

51 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 73 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

