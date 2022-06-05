CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

591 FPUS56 KSTO 050930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-052330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 67. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 55 82 / 90 40 10

$$

=

CAZ014-052330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely until late afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to

50. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 59. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 44 73 / 80 40 10

$$

=

CAZ015-052330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 87. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 55 84 / 90 30 0

RED BLUFF 78 59 87 / 70 20 0

$$

=

CAZ016-052330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 60 86 / 70 10 0

OROVILLE 76 60 86 / 80 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 56 86 / 80 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-052330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 58 88 / 70 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 56 88 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-052330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 92 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 53 87 / 60 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-052330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 76 to

86. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 58 87 / 40 0 0

MODESTO 83 60 87 / 30 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-052330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...86 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 45 70 / 70 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-052330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 71 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 58 76 / 90 20 0

$$

=

CAZ067-052330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 61 to 75 higher elevations...66 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 52 76 / 90 30 0

JACKSON 73 55 81 / 60 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-052330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...52 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...71 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 63. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 42 77 / 80 30 0

CHESTER 65 42 74 / 80 20 0

$$

=

CAZ069-052330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...68 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...75 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 49 68 / 90 30 0

$$

=

