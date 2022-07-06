CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

403 FPUS56 KSTO 060844

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-062300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 62 87 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-062300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 97. Lows 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 76 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-062300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. South winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 87 58 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 88 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-062300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 59 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 58 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 58 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 58 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 88 to

98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 58 86 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

82 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-062300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 72. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 60 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 83 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 87 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 77 55 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 41 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-062300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

143 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze late in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 41 to

56 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather