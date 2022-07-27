CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

_____

062 FPUS56 KSTO 270910

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-272300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher

elevations...98 to 108 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 110 higher elevations...

104 to 114 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109 higher elevations...104 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

76. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 75 111 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 103 higher elevations...

100 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 70. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 56 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 105 68 112 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 71 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 69 105 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 66 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 62 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 86 to 92...except 80 to 86 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

57 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

62 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 63 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...98 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...

102 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 80. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

78. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 70 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 109. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 73 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows

65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 66 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

84 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

89 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 99 55 103 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 98 59 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

209 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Haze until late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to

89 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...88 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...

65 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...90 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

72. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 69 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather