CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-052300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...90 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...89 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 69 96 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-052300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 91. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

60. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.

Highs 80 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 52 87 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-052300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97. South winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 69. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs

96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs around 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 66 98 / 0 10 0

RED BLUFF 97 68 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-052300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 66 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 95 64 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-052300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 93 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 61 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-052300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88...except 75 to 81 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 76 to 82 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-052300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-052300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 69. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-052300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 97. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 69. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

70. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 67 87 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-052300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

72. Highs 85 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 86 61 86 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 89 61 88 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-052300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 91 50 89 / 20 10 0

CHESTER 87 51 87 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-052300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

146 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher

elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 63 76 / 20 10 0

$$

=

