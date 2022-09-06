CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

856 FPUS56 KSTO 060838

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-062300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111 higher elevations...104 to

116 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...

102 to 112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 78.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...101 to

111 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

57 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 113 80 109 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-062300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

65. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 103 61 101 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-062300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 114 74 111 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 114 77 112 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-062300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 115. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

95 to 101. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 114 79 111 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 113 77 110 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 114 75 110 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 117. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

94 to 100. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 115 77 110 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 116 74 108 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 115. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

88 to 94. Lows 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 117 70 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 116. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 115 77 109 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 113 78 108 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 107 higher elevations...106 to

114 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...

102 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 83 higher

elevations...77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 100 79 97 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-062300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 88. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 111. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 86. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 79. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 62 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 109 85 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 114. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99.

Lows 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 107 76 102 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 110 80 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...93 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 81. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

91 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 76.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to

69. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 107 61 104 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 102 64 100 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-062300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...100 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...96 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...94 to 104 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 96 79 92 / 0 10 10

$$

=

_____

