CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

515 FPUS56 KSTO 160853

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-162300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...75 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...80 to 87 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 62. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 58 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-162300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 52. Highs 72 to 86.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 80. Lows

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 34 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-162300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 79 55 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-162300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 56 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-162300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

77. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

80. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 75 56 79 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 55 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-162300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

72. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 79 to 85. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

55. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 53 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-162300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 54 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 55 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-162300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...73 to 80 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 51 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-162300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

67. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 56 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-162300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

63. Highs 75 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 50 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 72 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-162300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 38 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 78 39 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-162300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

153 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...68 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 55 67 / 0 0 0

