CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

593 FPUS56 KSTO 010747

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-010900-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, widespread frost

early in the morning, A slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 29 to

44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

14 to 29 higher elevations...20 to 33 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 26 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 47 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 49 37 48 / 30 100 80

CAZ014-010900-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

36 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 21 to 31. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...

except 4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 39. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 4 to

9 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 4 to 19.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 16 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 20. Highs

31 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 24 37 / 20 100 100

CAZ015-010900-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

heavy rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

around 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 38 52 / 20 100 90

RED BLUFF 54 43 52 / 10 100 90

CAZ016-010900-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

heavy rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 43. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

35. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs around 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 45 52 / 10 100 100

OROVILLE 58 43 51 / 10 90 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 44 52 / 0 90 100

CAZ017-010900-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 44. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

35. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 45 52 / 0 70 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 45 52 / 0 70 100

CAZ018-010900-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs around 52. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 49. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

around 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 43 55 / 0 70 100

CAZ019-010900-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 52. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog and

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 42 50 / 0 30 100

MODESTO 60 43 50 / 0 20 100

CAZ063-010900-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then heavy rain after midnight. At higher elevations,

heavy rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy

rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...39 to

47 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 30 35 / 20 100 100

CAZ066-010900-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then heavy

rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Widespread frost through the night. Colder. Lows 22 to 36. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

31 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 40 43 / 10 100 100

CAZ067-010900-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

48 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

heavy snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...24 to 36 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

40 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 35 41 / 0 90 100

JACKSON 55 41 46 / 0 50 100

CAZ068-010900-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of heavy snow showers in the evening, then

heavy snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

Snow accumulation of 8 to 13 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 26 to 41. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the

morning. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of freezing

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...

11 to 26 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 27 to

42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 27 40 / 0 90 100

CHESTER 43 22 36 / 10 100 100

CAZ069-010900-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 18 to

32 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph...except south 10 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Windy. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 12 inches lower elevations...except 20 to

25 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except

southwest 15 to 45 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of freezing

fog through the night. Much colder. Lows 2 to 17 higher

elevations...12 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 10 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to

34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 30 33 / 0 90 100

