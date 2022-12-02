CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

857 FPUS56 KSTO 020732

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-020845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain and snow early in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. At higher

elevations, snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow late in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers early

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...20 to 33 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 16 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

19 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 29 45 / 80 10 0

CAZ014-020845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 41. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 9 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 4 to 19. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. Highs

32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 10 36 / 100 10 0

CAZ015-020845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain early in

the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 26 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Colder. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 26 48 / 90 10 0

RED BLUFF 52 30 49 / 90 10 0

CAZ016-020845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain early in the morning, then a chance of heavy

rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 29 to 35. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 31 50 / 100 20 0

OROVILLE 52 32 50 / 100 30 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 32 50 / 100 20 0

CAZ017-020845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog and frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 50 33 52 / 100 20 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 31 52 / 100 10 0

CAZ018-020845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog

after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 50. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 31 54 / 100 10 0

CAZ019-020845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 30 49 / 100 40 0

MODESTO 51 31 50 / 100 70 0

CAZ063-020845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain late in the morning. At higher elevations, rain

and snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the

morning. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 43 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows

15 to 30 higher elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

27 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 22 35 / 100 10 0

CAZ066-020845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Heavy rain early in the morning, then a chance of heavy

rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers and heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 36. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 32 45 / 100 30 0

CAZ067-020845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 52.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to

32 higher elevations...24 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost, dense freezing fog and areas of Fog...

locally dense in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs

45 to 53. Lows 27 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 27 48 / 100 40 0

JACKSON 46 32 49 / 100 80 0

CAZ068-020845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then

heavy snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of heavy snow

showers late in the afternoon. Areas of fog and freezing fog

early in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...

30 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...11 to 26 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower

elevations...except 3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with pockets of showers and

thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to

37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28. Highs

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 18 40 / 100 50 0

CHESTER 35 10 35 / 100 40 0

CAZ069-020845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then heavy

snow showers and heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of

dense freezing fog early in the afternoon. Areas of dense Fog...

locally dense in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog

late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...

34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches

lower elevations...except 18 to 24 inches higher elevations. Snow

level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph...except southwest 15 to 45 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Areas of freezing fog in the evening. Patchy fog

through the night. Much colder. Lows 2 to 17 higher elevations...

12 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower

elevations...except 5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, widespread Fog...locally dense in

the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight, A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows

15 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 34 19 38 / 100 70 0

