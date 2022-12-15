CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-160000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...27 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

26 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 37 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-160000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 21. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 20. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 44. Lows 19 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 13 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-160000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 58. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to

36. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 30 55 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 58 32 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-160000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

27 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 33 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 32 56 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 29 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-160000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 54. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 31 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-160000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to

35. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 30 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-160000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy dense fog early in the morning. Patchy frost

late in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 32 53 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-160000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 30 to 44. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 32 44 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-160000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs

48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 46. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 37 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-160000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to

56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to

38. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 31 51 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 35 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-160000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...34 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...32 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 15 40 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 39 11 37 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-160000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...25 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...23 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 29 44 / 0 0 0

