CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ 531 FPUS56 KSTO 260856 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-270000- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. At higher elevations, patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 44. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 37 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 55 47 54 \/ 50 100 100 $$ = CAZ014-270000- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 33. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and a chance of rain showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 33. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 44. Lows 27 to 37. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 44. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 28. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 50 37 46 \/ 20 100 100 $$ = CAZ015-270000- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense early in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 44. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 57 45 57 \/ 40 100 100 RED BLUFF 56 50 59 \/ 30 100 100 $$ = CAZ016-270000- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 61. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 53. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 47. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 49. Highs 54 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 57 50 57 \/ 20 100 100 OROVILLE 57 50 56 \/ 10 100 100 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 55 49 58 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ017-270000- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 42. South winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 48. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 53 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows around 41. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 55 50 56 \/ 10 100 100 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 49 58 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ018-270000- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense early in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 54. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 58. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around 45. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs around 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 57 48 61 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ019-270000- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Patchy dense fog early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 43. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around 44. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 48. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 53 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 55 50 56 \/ 0 100 100 MODESTO 55 49 55 \/ 0 100 100 $$ = CAZ063-270000- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 33 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 34 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 52 43 46 \/ 30 100 100 $$ = CAZ066-270000- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 49. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 51. Highs 45 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 56 49 50 \/ 20 100 100 $$ = CAZ067-270000- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 48. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. .SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 59 45 49 \/ 10 100 100 JACKSON 60 49 51 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ068-270000- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain and heavy snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 45. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...32 to 44 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. .SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 53 38 46 \/ 10 100 100 CHESTER 48 31 42 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = CAZ069-270000- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1255 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain and heavy snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning, then heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...9 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph... except south 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over ridges. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then a chance of heavy rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations... 30 to 40 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Not as cool. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 53 40 42 \/ 10 100 100 $$ = _____