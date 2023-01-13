CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

_____

242 FPUS56 KSTO 130900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

CAZ013-131215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 35 to 47 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to

40 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 51 47 51 / 100 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-131215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

47. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers

and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 30 to 38. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 25 to 33. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 31.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 41. Lows 20 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 33 46 34 42 / 80 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ015-131215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around

51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 52. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 49. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 44 53 47 53 / 100 100 100 100

RED BLUFF 48 54 50 53 / 80 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ016-131215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

46. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 53. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 49 57 50 54 / 70 90 100 100

OROVILLE 49 58 50 54 / 50 90 100 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 48 57 50 55 / 20 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ017-131215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 55. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 44. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 49 57 51 55 / 10 90 100 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 49 57 51 56 / 10 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ018-131215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 51. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs around 56. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows around 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 57 50 58 / 20 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ019-131215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 49 57 51 54 / 10 90 90 100

MODESTO 48 58 51 54 / 0 90 80 100

$$

=

CAZ063-131215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 34 to

48. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers

and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 31 to 43 higher

elevations...around 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy. Highs

33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 42 37 41 / 60 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ066-131215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 43 to 52. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 30 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 52 46 48 / 60 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ067-131215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 43 52 42 46 / 30 90 100 100

JACKSON 48 57 47 50 / 10 80 100 100

$$

=

CAZ068-131215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Windy. Highs

28 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 6 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 23 to 38. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...

except 3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Heavy rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 37 47 36 42 / 60 80 90 100

CHESTER 31 42 30 38 / 70 80 90 100

$$

=

CAZ069-131215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

100 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, rain showers with heavy snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Windy. Highs

27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...8 to 13 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening,

then heavy snow showers likely with pockets of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 18 to

33 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 9 to

15 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 38 44 35 37 / 20 80 90 100

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather