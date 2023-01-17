CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-170845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 34 higher

elevations...29 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 44 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 37 to

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 35 52 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-170845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning. At higher elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A

slight chance of snow showers early in the afternoon, A slight

chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 43. No

snow accumulation. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to

42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 17. Highs 34 to

42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 22. Highs

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 20 40 / 10 0 0

CAZ015-170845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 53. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 53.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 44.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Areas

of frost. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs around

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 32 55 / 20 0 0

RED BLUFF 55 35 53 / 20 0 0

CAZ016-170845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs

around 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 34. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows 32 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 34. Highs around

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 35 53 / 30 0 0

OROVILLE 51 35 52 / 50 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 36 52 / 60 10 0

CAZ017-170845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

52. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 49. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 39 52 / 80 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 39 52 / 80 10 0

CAZ018-170845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Highs around

54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 37. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows 35 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Highs around

51. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 35 53 / 70 0 0

CAZ019-170845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to

52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog and frost after

midnight. Lows around 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 38 51 / 90 10 0

MODESTO 53 39 50 / 90 20 0

CAZ063-170845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. Highs 30 to

45 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...

47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 27 42 / 20 0 0

CAZ066-170845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow

showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

29 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 34 48 / 50 10 0

CAZ067-170845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers until late

afternoon. Snow showers in the afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 38. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to

52. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 34. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 29 46 / 70 20 0

JACKSON 45 35 47 / 100 40 0

CAZ068-170845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

43. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of heavy snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 30 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 19 40 / 70 10 0

CHESTER 36 15 37 / 40 0 0

CAZ069-170845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Heavy rain and snow

showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches lower elevations...except 6 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers likely in the

evening. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to 30 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to

30 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 15 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

17 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 33 22 37 / 90 20 0

$$

