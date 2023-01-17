CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ 390 FPUS56 KSTO 170744 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-170845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...29 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 31. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 37 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 22 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 52 35 52 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-170845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning. At higher elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A slight chance of snow showers early in the afternoon, A slight chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 43. No snow accumulation. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 23. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 17. Highs 34 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 22. Highs 40 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 40 20 40 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-170845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 34. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 44. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 34. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs around 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 32 55 \/ 20 0 0 RED BLUFF 55 35 53 \/ 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-170845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 34. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 47. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows 32 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 34. Highs around 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 52 35 53 \/ 30 0 0 OROVILLE 51 35 52 \/ 50 10 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 53 36 52 \/ 60 10 0 $$ = CAZ017-170845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 35. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 49. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 34. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 53 39 52 \/ 80 10 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 39 52 \/ 80 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-170845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Highs around 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 37. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 36. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Highs around 51. Lows around 34. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 56 35 53 \/ 70 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-170845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog and frost after midnight. Lows around 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 53 38 51 \/ 90 10 0 MODESTO 53 39 50 \/ 90 20 0 $$ = CAZ063-170845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations... 47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 39 to 54. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 38 27 42 \/ 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-170845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37. Highs 45 to 55. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 29 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 46 34 48 \/ 50 10 0 $$ = CAZ067-170845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers until late afternoon. Snow showers in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 38. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 43 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows 28 to 34. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 41 29 46 \/ 70 20 0 JACKSON 45 35 47 \/ 100 40 0 $$ = CAZ068-170845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of heavy snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 30 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 34 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 39 19 40 \/ 70 10 0 CHESTER 36 15 37 \/ 40 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-170845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1143 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches lower elevations...except 6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers likely in the evening. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to 30 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to 30 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 27. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 14 to 29. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 17 to 32. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 33 22 37 \/ 90 20 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather