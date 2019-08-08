CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

334 FPUS56 KSGX 082013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CAZ552-091000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-091000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-091000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-091000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-091000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-091000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-091000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-091000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-091000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-091000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-091000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ061-091000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

CAZ062-091000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

112 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather