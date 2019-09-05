CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

779 FPUS56 KSGX 051033

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

CAZ552-060145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR HIGHER

COASTAL TERRAIN...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-060145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 92 to 97 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 towards the coast to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-060145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR THE

MESAS AND OTHER HIGHER COASTAL TERRAIN...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-060145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 91 to

96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-060145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-060145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-060145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 51 to

61 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

76 to 85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 58 to

68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

$$

CAZ058-060145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 60 to

70. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

$$

CAZ060-060145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 67 to 74. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ065-060145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 76 to 84. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ061-060145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 106. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 82 to 87. Areas

of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 109. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

$$

CAZ062-060145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

333 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 81 to 87. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm. Lows 72 to

80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather