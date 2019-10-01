CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

_____

357 FPUS56 KSGX 010907

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

CAZ552-012130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-012130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ043-012130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

79 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-012130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ048-012130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-012130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 74.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-012130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 36 to 46 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to

68 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 71 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71 above 6000 feet to 71 to 78 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72 above 6000 feet to 74 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to 76 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ058-012130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

CAZ060-012130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ065-012130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ061-012130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-012130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather