CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

373 FPUS56 KSGX 170948

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

CAZ552-180100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-180100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-180100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

51 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

87 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-180100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ048-180100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-180100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 69 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-180100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to

35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to

74 to 82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-180100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

$$

CAZ058-180100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

$$

CAZ060-180100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-180100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ061-180100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ062-180100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

